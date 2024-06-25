'Young adult male' killed in Highway 401 collision near Jane Street

A “young adult male” has died following a collision on Highway 401 near Jane Street, say Toronto paramedics.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in two westbound lanes of the Highway 401 Express and involved the drivers of a tractor trailer and a van, said the OPP.

Police said that the lone occupant of the van has been pronounced deceased.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Currently, the westbound express lanes of the highway as well as the collector to express lanes before Keele Street are closed.

A police accident reconstruction team is en route to the scene.

More details to come.