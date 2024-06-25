TORONTO
Toronto

'Young adult male' killed in Highway 401 collision near Jane Street

OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
Share

A “young adult male” has died following a collision on Highway 401 near Jane Street, say Toronto paramedics.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in two westbound lanes of the Highway 401 Express and involved the drivers of a tractor trailer and a van, said the OPP.

Police said that the lone occupant of the van has been pronounced deceased.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Currently, the westbound express lanes of the highway as well as the collector to express lanes before Keele Street are closed.

A police accident reconstruction team is en route to the scene.

More details to come.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News