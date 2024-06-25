Man dies in hospital following stabbing outside Jane Subway Station

A man is dead following a stabbing outside Jane Subway Station, say Toronto police.

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon near the bus bay area.

Police said that that they were called to the TTC station near Jane and Bloor streets shortly before 6 p.m. following reports of an altercation that resulted in a male being stabbed.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that said that they transported an adult male to the hospital in life-threatening condition. They have not not provide any further details about the nature of his injuries, nor his age.

Police later said that the victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An unknown number of suspects fled the area westbound on Bloor Street.

Subway trains are currently bypassing Jane Station due to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto polcie at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.