TORONTO -- A 54-year-old Toronto man is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two people he welcomed onto his boat at Woodbine Beach on Saturday night.

According to investigators, a man was operating a power boat at the east-end beach at 10:30 p.m. when he invited two people to come aboard.

Once the two people were on the boat with him, he began to steer away from the shoreline, police said.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the two people.

A suspect, identified by police as Shanthakumar Kandiah, has since been arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of forcible confinement, one count of operation of a conveyance with ability impaired and one counts of operation of a conveyance with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood.

While announcing the charges on Wednesday, officers said they are concerned there may be more victims.

The boat has been described by police as a 22-foot Rinker power boat that is yellow and white in colour. Investigators have also released a photograph of Kandiah and the boat.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).