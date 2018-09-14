

CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man who police say posed as a “holistic masseuse” has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

The charges, police say, stem from an incident at an apartment building near Queens Quay East and Lower Sherbourne Street on Wednesday afternoon.

A 35-year-old woman told police that she responded to an online advertisement offering training and employment as a masseuse and was told to attend the poster’s apartment.

When she arrived, it’s alleged she was sexually assaulted by a man.

Police say the woman was able to escape and call a friend for help. That friend then contacted police.

The same day, police arrested a suspect identified as Ramin Raziyni and charged him with one count of sexual assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.