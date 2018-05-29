Toronto is warning residents of red-winged blackbirds' aggressive behaviour
In this June 14, 2010 photo, a red-winged blackbird takes flight in a grassy area of cattails near Lancaster, Pa. (AP Photo/Intelligencer Journal, Richard Hertzler)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 12:23PM EDT
TORONTO -- Visitors to three Toronto parks are being warned about the risk of being dive-bombed by red-winged blackbirds.
City officials have erected signs cautioning people that the birds may exhibit aggressive behaviour.
City spokeswoman Jane Arbour says people called 311 to report that the birds were diving down onto passersby.
She says it's not unusual for this to happen around mating season.
Arbour says the signs warning people about the birds will be removed once mating season is over and the threat has passed.