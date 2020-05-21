TORONTO -- When a Scarborough family decided to sell their home last fall they had no idea their closing day would land smack in the middle of a pandemic.

“When we first thought of moving we certainly didn't have COVID-19 in mind,” Steve Franklin told CTV News Toronto.

Cherrille Franklin says that moving from the house they'd lived in for the past 36 years and into a new condo has been difficult.

Trying to find boxes, disposing of items and dealing with changing dates for the move was challenging due to the pandemic, she said.

“Everything was up in the air the last two months,” Cherrille said.

The Franklins used Two Men And A Truck moving company, which has 30 locations across Canada.

President and CEO of Two Men And A Truck John Prittie said all employees are following health regulations and social distancing. He said movers are also limiting crews and sanitizing trucks and equipment.

“Once covid-19 hit we still had a fair number of bookings so we were going on and completing these jobs,” he said.

“We are making a lot of changes to our business and we are no longer doing on-site estimates. Instead, we are using new technology."

The Franklins say their move had its challenges, but felt it went better than they thought it would.

“The people I dealt with were helpful and while I certainly wouldn't choose to move during a pandemic, it was not overwhelming," Steve said.

The Franklins say the hardest part was their children and grandchildren wanted to assist them during the move, but couldn't due to the pandemic.

“The sad part for them is that they were not able to come and help us move because of social distancing," Cherrille said.