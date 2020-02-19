TORONTO -- A budget that includes funding to hire additional police officers, paramedics and TTC operators will go to city council for final approval today.

The $13.53 billion operating budget and $43.46 billion 10-year capital budget are both up for debate during a special meeting of council that began at 9:30 a.m.

The operating budget, which was unanimously approved by Mayor John Tory’s executive committee last week, includes a two per cent property tax hike that would cost the average owner an additional $61 in 2020.

That number, however, goes up to 4.24 per cent (an average increase of $106) when you tack on a 1.5 per cent increase to the city building levy that was approved in December and various other policy-related adjustments.

Speaking with reporters ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor John Tory conceded that the “modest tax increase” will make life difficult for some residents but he said that it will help fund important investments in transit, housing and community safety that the city can’t keep pushing off.

“We are very mindful of that (the impact of the tax hike on residents) but we are also mindful that it could cost a lot more in the future if we don’t invest in transit, affordable housing and community safety now,” he said.

“We could pay a much bigger price and people could find it much more perilous to be living in the city if we don’t make those investments today.”

300 new police officers

Tory said that the budget is “responsible, realistic and forward looking” and does a good job of balancing all the competing interests that exist in the city.

It includes $75 million in new investments, including a $6 million investment that was championed by Tory to address the roots of violence. The majority of that money will go towards funding a series of new youth violence prevention grants and opening eight new youth hubs in public library branches.

The budget also includes millions of dollars in funding to allow the city to hire more than 300 police officers, 62 paramedics and 121 TTC operators.

“86 per cent of the people in new positions are non-management positions. These are people who will be visible to the taxpayers, visible to the people of Toronto every single day. They will be on the street delivering services to people. Driving buses, saving lives, keeping people safe,” Tory said.

It should be noted that while the budget is balanced, as required by law, it is done so based on $77 million in federal funding to cover the resettling of refugees that has not yet been promised to the city.

Tory has previously said that if Ottawa doesn’t come to the table with that money this year, the city will have to dip into its reserves.