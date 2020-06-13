TORONTO -- Three people are in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened near Queen Street and Chrysler Drive, west of Airport Road, just before 5 p.m.

Based on preliminary information, Duty Insp. Sean Brennan told CP24 a westbound Honda Civic travelling at a high rate of speed collided with an eastbound Ford Escape that was making a left turn into a parking lot.

The driver of the Honda, a man in his 20s, was airlifted by ORNGE to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

The passenger in the Honda, another man in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the Ford, an elderly woman, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A male passenger in the Ford was taken to hospital with serious injuries. However, police said his condition has deteriorated and is now in critical condition.

The victim will be moved to a Toronto trauma centre, police said.

"We're in the preliminary stages, but I think it's a strong indicator that speed was a factor just through the extensive nature of it.," Brennan said.

The westbound lanes on Queen Street between Airport and Torbram roads are closed for investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam video to contact them or Crime Stoppers.