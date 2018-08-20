

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after another 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed near Sherway Gardens mall Saturday night.

Police say that officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 9:45 p.m. near The Queensway and The West Mall. At the scene, officers found one man and two boys “suffering from trauma.” They were all transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of those boys, identified by police as Jack Meldrum of Mississauga, suffered a life-threatening stab wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A suspect, who police say is a 15-year-old boy, was been taken into custody on Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the victim on Saturday to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.