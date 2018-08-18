

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two men are in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed outside Sherway Gardens Mall on Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called to an area near the mall, in the Queensway Avenue and The West Mall just before 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived with paramedics to find two men in life-threatening condition. A third victim, described by police as a 15-year-old boy, was later found with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three victims were rushed to hospital via ambulance emergency run.