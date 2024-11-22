TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged for allegedly recording 2 teen girls in Burlington mall food court

    Kenneth Adam of Burlington is facing voyeurism charges. (Halton Regional Police) Kenneth Adam of Burlington is facing voyeurism charges. (Halton Regional Police)
    Share

    A 58-year-old man has been charged for allegedly recording two teenage girls while they were in a mall food court in Burlington last month.

    Halton Regional Police said on Oct. 28. they received a report of the incident that occurred at Mapleview Mall, located in the area of Fairview Street and Queen Elizabeth Way.

    The two victims were not aware that they were recorded, police said.

    As a result of an investigation, a suspect identified as Kenneth Adam of Burlington was arrested earlier this week.

    He has been charged with two counts of voyeurism and two counts of criminal harassment. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police said the accused is a private math tutor and special education consultant within the Halton Region.

    Investigators have released a photo of Adam as they believe there may be additional victims.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 7302 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News