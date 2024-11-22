Man charged for allegedly recording 2 teen girls in Burlington mall food court

A 58-year-old man has been charged for allegedly recording two teenage girls while they were in a mall food court in Burlington last month.

Halton Regional Police said on Oct. 28. they received a report of the incident that occurred at Mapleview Mall, located in the area of Fairview Street and Queen Elizabeth Way.

The two victims were not aware that they were recorded, police said.

As a result of an investigation, a suspect identified as Kenneth Adam of Burlington was arrested earlier this week.

He has been charged with two counts of voyeurism and two counts of criminal harassment. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said the accused is a private math tutor and special education consultant within the Halton Region.

Investigators have released a photo of Adam as they believe there may be additional victims.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 7302 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.