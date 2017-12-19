

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Peel Region are searching for two suspects after a gunshot was fired during a bank robbery in Brampton this morning.

Peel Regional Police Const. Bancroft Wright said the incident occurred at a bank on Bovaird and Conestoga drives at around 11 a.m.

He said that the male suspects walked into the bank where one of them fired a gun.

No injuries have been reported.

Wright said the suspects were able to flee the bank on foot with an unknown amount of crash.

Police have not provided a description of either suspect at this time but say they’re working to obtain video surveillance from other businesses in the area. A heavy police presence remains in the area.

Five nearby schools – Heart Lake Secondary School, Conestoga Public School, Arnott Public School, St. Cecilia Elementary School and Saint Leonard Separate School – were placed in a hold and secure order as a precaution. The order was lifted shortly after noon.