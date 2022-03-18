Suspect wanted in deadly 2019 Rexdale shooting returned to Toronto from U.S.: police

A suspect wanted in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a 26-year-old man has been returned to Toronto from the U.S., police say.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that they travelled to Minnesota to take 30-year-old Mississauga resident Dayne Sitladeen into custody.

Sitladeen is one of three suspects charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left Blain Grindley dead.

The shooting occurred on May 1, 2019, at 1:16 p.m. at a townhouse near Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a male victim suffering from an obvious gunshot wound. Grindley was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the city’s 22nd homicide victim of 2019.

Toronto police issued a Canada-wide warrant for three men in connection with the murder of the Rexdale man on May 15, including Michael Smith of Brampton, Andrae Douse of Mississauga, and Sitladeen, who is also from Mississauga.

Douse turned himself in to police a day after the warrant was issued and Smith surrendered four days after that. Both were formally charged with first-degree murder.

Sitladeen remained the only outstanding suspect wanted in the investigation.

According to investigators, Sitladeen was taken into custody by Minnesota State Police on Jan. 10, 2021 following a traffic stop in Otter Tail County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Sitladeen was sentenced to 68 months in prison on Dec. 14, 2021 for aiding and abetting the illegal possession of firearms after some 67 guns were located by police during that traffic stop.

Homicide investigators with Toronto police said they requested and successfully obtained a U.S. provisional warrant for Sitladeen’s arrest in connection with the murder.

Police said officers travelled south of the border to Minnesota on March 17 and took Sitladeen into custody. He is charged with first-degree murder and was set to appear in a Toronto courtroom Friday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.