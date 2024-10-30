TORONTO
Toronto

One person seriously injured after being pulled from Toronto apartment building fire

Emergency crews are shown at the scene of an apartment building fire in Toronto's east end on Oct. 30, 2024. Emergency crews are shown at the scene of an apartment building fire in Toronto's east end on Oct. 30, 2024.
One person was rushed to hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. at a three-storey apartment building on Kenilworth Avenue, which is in the area of Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue.

Firefighters say that the initial call was for a blaze in a third-floor unit and heavy smoke was visible upon arrival.

One person was ultimately rescued by firefighters and taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, paramedics say.

One witness told CP24 at the scene that the individual appeared to be unconscious when they were first pulled out of the building but was later resuscitated by emergency workers.

The witness said that he also saw a burning mattress outside.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

