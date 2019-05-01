

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a townhouse townhouse near John Garland and Humber College boulevards around 2 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim suffering from an obvious gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There may have been an altercation but we are in the early stages of the investigation so we are still trying to piece that together,” Det. Steve Henkel told reporters at the scene. “There are newer high definition cameras in this area so we are hoping that that is going to assist us with the investigation.”

Family members at the scene identified the victim as Blain Grindley and described him as a quiet young man.

“I still can’t believe I am never going to see him again,” the victim’s aunt, Dahlia Foster, said. “I still have yet to wrap my mind around it.”

Foster said that Grindley was a hardworking man who attended church regularly.

“It saddens me that this has happened because I know the stereotype,” she said. “People are going to think, young black guy got shot. He must be involved in something, but that’s not Blaine.

No information has been released regarding suspects in the case.