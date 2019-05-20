

A second man accused in the shooting death of a 26-year-old Rexdale man has surrendered to police.

Blain Gerrado Grindley was found unresponsive in a townhouse complex near John Garland and Humber College boulevards on the afternoon of May 1.

Toronto police said Grindley was collapsed in a unit and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the murder stemmed from an earlier altercation, however they would not disclose the exact location where Grindley was shot or a possible motive for the killing.

The identities of three suspects wanted in the case were released on May 15 and Canada-wide warrants were issued for each.

Police said their investigation so far has led them to Peel Region and outside the GTA.

On Monday, a suspect identified as 29-year-old Michael Smith surrendered himself to police. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Twenty-one-year-old Andrae Douse turned himself in to police last week.

The third suspect, identified as 27-year-old Dayne Sitladeen, remains outstanding.

He is considered to be “violent, armed and dangerous,” police said. Anyone who spots him is being asked to keep their distance and call police.

New information about the investigation can be provided to Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.