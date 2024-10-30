Toronto man arrested after package containing prohibited guns was intercepted by border agents at mail sorting centre

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after a parcel containing three prohibited guns and a quantity of ammunition was seized by border agents at a mail processing centre.

The Canada Border Service Agency says that officers working at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga intercepted the package in August of this year.

The CBSA says that the package was bound for a Toronto address and contained three prohibited semi-automatic handguns, five cartridge magazines and twelve rounds of ammunition.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at the Toronto address with assistance from the Toronto Police Service Emergency Task Force, the CBSA says.

A suspect, identified as 34-year-old Toronto resident Nicholas Douglas, was arrested and charged with eight offences, including three counts of smuggling a prohibited device.

"The CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team is committed to detecting, investigating and disrupting organized crime. This investigation, arrest, and charges demonstrate our role and strong partnerships to find and seize prohibited firearms,” Abeid Morgan of the Canada Border Services Agency said in a press release issued on Wednesday.