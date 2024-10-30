Two teenage boys among 3 suspects charged in 'violent' armed robbery at Mississauga jewelry store: police

Peel Regional Police say two teens are among the three suspects that are now facing charges in connection with a “violent armed robbery” at a Mississauga jewelry store last month.

According to police, at least eight suspects entered a jewelry store near Mavis and Britannia roads at around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Police allege that several of the suspects were armed with firearms and forced patrons and store owners to lie on the ground while they stole a “significant quantity of jewelry and money.”

After the robbery, police said the suspects fled the store in two separate stolen vehicles.

No physical injuries were reported.

“Following a lengthy investigation, three suspects were identified and subsequently arrested,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Israel Brathwaite, a 23-year-old man from Markham, has been arrested and charged with one count of robbery, while a 14-year-old boy from Toronto has also been charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

Investigators also said that one of the suspects taken into custody has been linked to a “spree of armed robberies” in Peel Region beginning in August 2024.

Police said that suspect, a 15-year-old boy, has been connected to four other armed robberies and attempted robberies at two currency exchange locations, a jewelry store, and a pharmacy.

He has been charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of wearing a disguise with intent, and failing to comply with a release order.

The two teens cannot be identified as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said as a result of the investigation, officers have recovered three stolen vehicles as well as “numerous offence-related property items.”

“This investigation remains ongoing and police anticipate more charges could be laid,” Peel police said in the news release.