One day after police issued arrest warrants related to the murder of 26-year-old Rexdale man, one of the three suspects surrendered to police.

Yesterday, Toronto police identified three men they believe to be involved in the fatal shooting of Blain Gerrado Grindley.

Grindley was found collapsed in a townhouse complex John Garland and Humber College boulevards on the afternoon of May 1. He was unresponsive when police arrived and had obvious gunshot wounds.

His death marked Toronto’s 22nd homicide of 2019.

Little is known about the circumstances that led up to Grindley’s death. Investigators refused to disclose many details about the murder during a news conference on Wednesday, including video surveillance or a working motive.

Police did, however, release the names and photographs of three suspects wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. Det. Steve Henkel said investigators were able to close in on their identities after a series of interviews with witnesses, which led them outside of the GTA and into Peel Region.

One of those suspects, identified as 21-year-old Andrae Douse, turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Douse appeared in a Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m.

A publication ban prevents details of the court proceedings being released.

He is due back in court on June 26.

The other suspects – Michael Smith, 29, and Dayne Sitladeen, 27 – remain outstanding.

“As of this point forward, I would strongly caution anyone who may consider providing any form of assistance to these males in avoiding capture – you too may be subject to criminal charges,” Henkel said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.