TORONTO -- Students in southern Ontario will not return to the classroom on Monday for in-person learning amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the province.

Elementary schools in the southern part of the province (south of Sudbury) will remain closed until Jan. 25, which is two weeks later than the original reopening date.

In-person learning will still resume in northern Ontario for elementary students on Monday.

Secondary students are still slated to return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.

The province also announced that the lockdown in northern Ontario will be extended until Jan. 25, which aligns with the end of the lockdown for the rest of the province.

