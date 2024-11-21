Man dead, son arrested after Toronto stabbing

TORONTO
    A police cruiser sits outside a home in Scarborough Thursday November 21, 2024, where a man was fatally stabbed a day earlier. A police cruiser sits outside a home in Scarborough Thursday November 21, 2024, where a man was fatally stabbed a day earlier.
    A man is dead and his son is in custody following a stabbing in the Agincourt area in Scarborough.

    It happened at a home on Whitney Castle Crescent, in the area of Finch Avenue East an McCowan Road, at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

    Toronto police said they were called to the home for a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a man with injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said they attended the home for a stabbing call, but did not transport anyone.

    The victim’s 32-year-old son was arrested at the scene, police said. Charges have not been announced so far.

    Speaking with CP24 at the scene, the victim’s sister said her brother was 66 years old and that her nephew had been struggling with his mental health.

    Yellow police tape cordoned off the home Thursday morning.

    The homicide unit is now investigating the deadly stabbing, police said.

    With files from CP24's Beatrice Vaisman

