

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Ontario residents are being urged to check their Lotto 6/49 tickets after someone who purchased a ticket in Mississauga won the $25 million jackpot.

The OLG said the winning ticket for the Oct. 9 draw is worth $25,470,952.30. The winning numbers for the draw are 05 14 18 33 40 44, with the bonus number 16.

The OLG said they would not specify where the winning ticket was purchased because it is part of their investigation to verify the ticket after the winner comes forward.

An OLG spokesperson told CTV News Toronto the winner has one year from the draw date to come forward before the prize expires.

"It's very rare for bigger prizes to go unclaimed," OLG spokesperson Dita Kuhtey said. "About 73 per cent of ticket holders check their tickets regularly."

The OLG said since its launch in 1982, Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won over $12.7 billion in prizes.