

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Redpath is hoping a new giant beach ball installation will be as big of a pull at the summer waterfront festival as last year’s rubber duck.

The installation is inspired by the pendulum wave. Six beach balls, standing at about two metres tall, will be suspended from a large truss frame. The balls will swing back and forth like a pendulum.

The entire installation will weigh more than 8,600 kilograms.

According to the festival’s website, the installation will be interactive and visitors will experience “no shortage of selfie opportunities.” The organizers are encouraging Torontonians and tourists to “come have a ball” and visit the exhibit, which has been named the HTO Pendulum Wave.

The installation will be located in HTO Park at 338 Queens Quay West and will be made by Canadian design firm Decor & More.

Last year’s festival featured the world’s largest inflatable rubber duck and thousands of people came to take pictures of the installation. The duck cost about $200,000 and was partially funded by a provincial government grant.

The six-storey-tall duck made a number of stops throughout Ontario, ending its journey in Toronto for the waterfront festival, which coincided with Canada Day weekend.

This year’s Redpath Waterfront Festival will take place near Toronto’s Harbourfront between June 22 and June 24, and will play on a water-inspired theme. Programming includes the Aqua Cirque, the Waterfront Artisan market, a Wine & Spirit Festival, a Family Fun Zone, and the “unforgettaball” beach ball installation.