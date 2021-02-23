TORONTO -- A man is dead after he was shot during a confrontation with police at an apartment building in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics said they were called to a Fred Victor community housing building at 291 George Street, north of Dundas Street East, at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a man with a severe injury to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Special Investigations Unit later said the man died after being shot by police.

Police said they were in the building searching for a missing person when they learned of the possibility that someone inside may have had a gun.

They then engaged a man who was shot and later died.

Interim Toronto police Chief James Ramer told CP24 that officers are “simultaneously

conducting a homicide investigation as a result of a person who was reported missing earlier,” regarding what transpired at the building, but he declined to elaborate.

“We were here and there was an interaction and as a result the SIU has invoked their mandate,” Ramer said.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.