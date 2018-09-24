

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A three-year-old girl is suffering from six lacerations on the back of her head after a “vicious attack” at an off-leash dog park in Mississauga early Sunday evening.

The little girl, according to her mother, loves dogs, and was at Parkway Belt Leash-Free Dog Park, located in the Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue area, with her six-year-old brother and her grandfather.

The girl’s mother said the children were running down a hill behind a bench that her father was sitting on when the incident happened.

“The dogs were far away so my dad thought it was okay,” Phoenix Pike told CTV News Toronto. “One of the dogs, a Husky, saw my daughter running and ran for her and before my dad could stop it, the dog grabbed her on the back of her neck and bit her.”

Pike said that her daughter, named Georgia, was dragged about 25 feet down the hill. The dog then proceeded to flail her around.

“My dad said she looked like a rag doll,” Pike said. “My dad just went and started kicking the dog in the face to try and get it off her.”

According to Pike, the dog owner went over to talk to the her father, but when he asked for the owner’s information, the man “picked up his dog and ran.”

There were two other people with the dog owner, Pike said, and they all hopped a fence and fled the park.

Georgia was originally transported to a local hospital, but was later taken to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, with severe injuries.

Pike said that her daughter is now stable, but has six lacerations on the back of her head. Georgia also has some bruising on her back from being dragged on the ground. She needs to wear a neck brace.

“She is uncomfortable and in a lot of pain,” Pike said. “She is so tiny. She is such a little girl and she’s been so brave.”

Peel Regional Police are searching for the dog owner, who is being described as a clean-shaven South Asian male in his 20s. Police say he is approximately five-foot-six in height and 180 to 200 pounds. Witnesses told police he was wearing glasses and orange shorts at the time of the attack.

The dog is described as a black and white Husky.

“Under the Dog Owners Liability Act, the dog owner has a responsibility to ensure that their pet, their dog, does not bite any person or any other domestic animal or act in any way that would be a threat to persons or animals,” Const. Akhil Mookin said. “At the end of the day, dogs are animals. While they may be domesticated pets, they still historically, and genetically, are animals. We don’t know what their reactions will be.”

Mookin confirmed that the little girl suffered from “several puncture wounds.”

Pike said that her father had seen the dog in the park before and that the Husky had “never seemed aggressive.”

Pike also said she is of “two minds” when it comes to how the dog owner and dog should be treated once found.

“In a sense, I sympathize with them because I don’t think they understand the gravity of what happened,” she said. “But I don’t understand how somebody can see a little girl like that, thrown around so violently, and just run away. My dad was left there completely powerless to help her and my son is so traumatized.”

“It makes me angry, but I can’t be mad at them because I don’t know what their mindset was. I would like them to come forward because either way, that dog needs to be taken care of and handled properly and they need to be held accountable. It was such a vicious attack she was put through and you don’t just walk away.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong