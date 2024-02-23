TORONTO
Seven charged with second-degree murder after 2023 death at Ontario detention centre

THOROLD, Ont. - Police say they have charged seven people with second-degree murder as they continue to investigate the June 2023 death of a man who was being held at an Ontario detention centre.

Police say all of the accused were also inmates at the Niagara Detention Centre.

Niagara Regional Police say officers responded to an emergency call from the detention centre around 6:30 a.m. on June 10 and found the 52-year-old man dead.

A police spokesperson declined to answer questions about what the accused are alleged to have done, citing the ongoing investigation and court case.

Police announced Wednesday they had charged two people, a 19-year-old and a 39-year-old.

They then announced on Friday they had charged five others between the ages of 23 and 44, all from the Niagara Region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

