Man who allegedly robbed three banks in one day was wanted in indecent act investigation: police

A man wanted for exposing himself on a downtown streetcar platform last month has now been arrested in connection with a trio of bank robberies that took place over the span of a few hours on Thursday.

Police say that the first robbery occurred at a branch in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets at around 9:30 a.m. with the subsequent robberies taking place at branches in the Yonge and Bloor streets and Bloor and Bathurst streets area a few hours later.

In all three robberies police say that the suspect asked a teller for a piece of paper and then wrote a note indicating he was armed and demanding cash.

Police say that the suspect managed to obtain a quantity of cash in two out of the three robberies. In the other robbery a security guard approached and he fled the scene empty-handed, police say.

A suspect was eventually taken into custody by responding officers from 14 Division, according to police.

At the time of his arrest officers recovered a quantity of stolen cash and other items of evidentiary value that were related to the investigation.

Police have since confirmed that the suspect is the same individual who was wanted on an arrest warrant after allegedly exposing himself to multiple people on a northbound streetcar platform at Queen Street and Spadina Avenue on the morning of June 19.

His arrest comes just two days after police made a public appeal for information on his whereabouts. They also released an image of the suspect at the same time.

John Tiano, 61, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of failing to comply with the terms of probation in connection with the investigation into the bank robberies.

He has separately been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.