Stabbing in North York stemmed from dispute over vehicle break-in: police

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Police say a man was stabbed in North York on Friday morning after he became involved in a dispute with a suspect who was stealing from his vehicle.

According to police, a man returned to his vehicle in the area of Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, near Sheppard Avenue West, at around 11 a.m. to discover a suspect stealing from his car.

Police allege that a dispute between the two turned physical and the victim was stabbed. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, police said, was arrested nearby a short time later.

