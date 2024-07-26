TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario expanding access to RSV vaccines for young children, pregnant women

    A health-care worker treats a patient in the emergency department at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A health-care worker treats a patient in the emergency department at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.

    The province says infants and high-risk children up to two years old will have access to new immunization to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

    Pregnant women will also be able to be inoculated with a different vaccine to provide protection to newborns.

    In late 2022, Ontario's four main pediatric hospitals became overwhelmed with really sick young children, a situation that forced them to cancel surgeries and redeploy staff to intensive care units and emergency departments.

    RSV was particularly bad that year, as was the flu along with a surge of COVID-19.

    Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says the changes should better protect young children from severe outcomes.

    "To be ready for this year's respiratory illness season, we all need to take the simple and effective steps to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities and our health-care system,” Moore wrote in a statement.

    “RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract, especially in the very young and older members of our communities."

    The province says children will be able to receive doses of Beyfortus, made by Sanofi and approved by Health Canada last year.

    Pregnant women will have the option to receive Abrysvo, made by Pfizer and also approved by Health Canada last year, which can provide protection from RSV in infants up to six months of age.

    The new medications are a "game changer," said Dr. Chris Simpson, CEO of Ontario Health.

    "In addition to keeping infants and children at higher risk safe, it has the promise to dramatically reduce hospitalizations during the viral surge season – a huge benefit to our health-care system as a whole," he said.

    The new measures double the number of children eligible for the vaccines, said the office of Health Minister Sylvia Jones. The province estimates about 130,000 more children will be eligible.

    "By expanding the number of children eligible under the RSV prevention program, our government is making it easier for families to access the care and protection they need ahead of respiratory illness season," Jones wrote in a statement.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

    Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News