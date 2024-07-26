Ontario expanding access to RSV vaccines for young children, pregnant women
Ontario is doubling the number of children eligible for vaccination against a virus that can make young kids very sick.
The province says infants and high-risk children up to two years old will have access to new immunization to protect against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Pregnant women will also be able to be inoculated with a different vaccine to provide protection to newborns.
In late 2022, Ontario's four main pediatric hospitals became overwhelmed with really sick young children, a situation that forced them to cancel surgeries and redeploy staff to intensive care units and emergency departments.
RSV was particularly bad that year, as was the flu along with a surge of COVID-19.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says the changes should better protect young children from severe outcomes.
"To be ready for this year's respiratory illness season, we all need to take the simple and effective steps to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities and our health-care system,” Moore wrote in a statement.
“RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract, especially in the very young and older members of our communities."
The province says children will be able to receive doses of Beyfortus, made by Sanofi and approved by Health Canada last year.
Pregnant women will have the option to receive Abrysvo, made by Pfizer and also approved by Health Canada last year, which can provide protection from RSV in infants up to six months of age.
The new medications are a "game changer," said Dr. Chris Simpson, CEO of Ontario Health.
"In addition to keeping infants and children at higher risk safe, it has the promise to dramatically reduce hospitalizations during the viral surge season – a huge benefit to our health-care system as a whole," he said.
The new measures double the number of children eligible for the vaccines, said the office of Health Minister Sylvia Jones. The province estimates about 130,000 more children will be eligible.
"By expanding the number of children eligible under the RSV prevention program, our government is making it easier for families to access the care and protection they need ahead of respiratory illness season," Jones wrote in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024
BREAKING Judge dismisses court challenge to stop Ontario Place redevelopment
At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day
Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.
'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.
Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Reported rate of child pornography increased 52% in 2023, total crime up 3%: Statistics Canada
Last year, reported child pornography cases increased by more than 50 per cent in Canada, in part due to more cases being sent to police by specialized internet child exploitation units, according to a Statistics Canada report.
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
Justin Timberlake's attorney disputes he was intoxicated when arrested for DWI
A hearing in the case of Justin Timberlake being accused of driving while intoxicated was held Friday, where an attorney for the singer disputed his arrest in June.
What we know about 'malicious' attack on French train network ahead of Olympics opening
French transport was thrust into chaos Friday just hours ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony after a series of co-ordinated 'malicious acts' upended high-speed train lines.Here's what happened and what we know so far.
When Barbie learned what a gynecologist was, so did many other people, according to new study
A new study published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open has found that the ending in the 2023 blockbuster film 'Barbie' had an influence on online search interest in terms around gynecology, the branch of medicine that deals with women’s reproductive health.
Montreal
'It's surreal,' says Quebec athletic therapist chosen to go to Paris Olympic Games
Maxim Hanna is the only sports therapist from Quebec who is part of the Canadian medical team in Paris.
Environmental activists once again disrupt access to the Montreal airport
Environmental activists disrupted access to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Friday. Members of the group 'The Last Generation' once again stuck their hands to the ground on one of the lanes leading out of the Montreal airport loading dock.
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
Ottawa
Woman shot with a pellet gun onboard OC Transpo bus, police say
A 20-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a woman was struck by a pellet gun onboard an OC Transpo bus, according to police.
-
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
Ottawa studying private parking levy to help fund OC Transpo
The City of Ottawa is exploring the idea of imposing a levy on private parking spots to help fund OC Transpo operations.
Northern Ontario
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
-
Kitchener
-
-
BREAKING Judge dismisses court challenge to stop Ontario Place redevelopment
It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.
London
London-born Cordano Russell making his Olympic debut in Paris
Cordano Russell has exploded onto the world scene and in the past year the London, Ont.- born skateboarder as gone from relative obscurity, to the top-ranked street skater in Canada.
-
London police lay child porn related charges
Police say they raided a home on Deveron Crescent Wednesday, seizing electronic devices — saying evidence of child pornography was located on the devices.
-
Tourism spending on the rise in London
A new report shows Tourism spending in London increased last year. The Conference Board of Canada report said spending surpassed $106 million in 2023 — up 11 per cent from the year before.
Windsor
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
No impaired drivers detected after 480 vehicles checked in RIDE program
Windsor police say no impaired drivers were detected after 480 vehicles were checked in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program.
-
Woman accused of pointing gun at neighbours in dispute
A 40-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with pointing a gun at her neighbours after an argument escalated.
Barrie
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver after flashing his high beams at approaching police.
-
Bear sanctuary cares for 13 orphaned cubs
The Bear With Us Centre for Bears just east of Parry Sound is currently caring for 30 bears, 13 of those are orphaned cubs.
Winnipeg
Death in northern Manitoba First Nation deemed homicide: RCMP
RCMP is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman in northern Manitoba earlier this month as a homicide.
-
'Absolute surprise': Winnipeg jazz legend Ron Paley awarded Order of Manitoba
A longtime fixture in the Manitoba music scene who has played with legendary artists including Frank Sinatra has been awarded the province's highest honour.
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
Atlantic
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
-
N.L.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Edmonton
Latest on Jasper National Park wildfires: Alta. Premier Danielle Smith to tour Jasper townsite following wildfire devastation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
-
Man found guilty in fatal Alberta school stabbing
The man accused of killing his 17-year-old classmate, Jennifer Winkler, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.
-
CN Rail resumes shipments through Jasper
Canadian National Railway Co. says it has restarted rail shipments through Jasper National Park.
Calgary
Latest on Jasper National Park wildfires: Alta. Premier Danielle Smith to tour Jasper townsite following wildfire devastation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to tour the resort town of Jasper to see firsthand the devastation caused by wildfires.
-
WEATHER Calgary to see return to seasonal temperatures for the weekend
Calgary got off to a much clearer start from an air quality standpoint on Friday, compared to earlier in the week.
-
Serious motor vehicle collision disrupts traffic in Rocky View County
Strathmore RCMP are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 564 at the intersection of Highway 9 in Rocky View County that took place Friday morning, a little before 11 a.m.
Regina
Regina man charged with sexual assault and luring of 16-year-old
A 50-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault and luring of a 16-year-old
-
-
Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Regina
A 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Truck swallowed by sinkhole in Saskatoon
A sinkhole that formed in Saskatoon’s City Park neighbourhood swallowed the rear end of a truck on Thursday evening.
-
Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
Vancouver
B.C.'s top doctor ends four-year COVID-19 public health emergency
After four years of mask mandates, gathering restrictions, vaccinations and hospitalizations, British Columbia’s provincial health officer has ended the province's public-health emergency for COVID-19.
-
B.C. wildfire count drops amid cool, wet weather, but about 400 still burn
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again to about 400 after another day of favourable weather.
-
Jasper fires disrupt rail service, delays expected at Port of Vancouver
The wildfires raging in Jasper National Park and the shutdown of rail traffic through the area are expected to have an impact on Canada's supply chain.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Search for missing woman Sherry Corrigal being organized in Nanaimo
Mounties in Nanaimo say they will be on hand to assist during an upcoming community-led search for a young woman who hasn’t been seen in more than 10 months.