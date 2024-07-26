'A cheap trick': Ontario man denied refund after opening act drops out of Toronto concert tour

An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.

The concert, a double bill featuring Def Leppard and Journey, with rockband Heart as the opening act, was scheduled to take place at Rogers Centre on Aug. 2.

“I wanted to see Heart. I’ve never seen them after all these years,” Paul Leger told CTV News Toronto.

However, in early July, the band announced they would be postponing their dates due to singer Ann Wilson’s cancer diagnosis.

“I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” a statement on Ann Wilson’s social media page read at the time. “My doctors are advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’ve decided to do it."

Wilson said she hopes to be back on tour next year.

After Heart dropped out, the promoter for the Toronto show said the band Cheap Trick would serve as the replacement opening act.

"I was very angry,” Leger said. “The way I look at it, Ticketmaster is trying to pull a ‘cheap trick’ on me.”

“I didn't spend that money to see Cheap Trick. I wanted to see Heart,” he continued.

Leger says while he wishes Wilson well, he is on a fixed income and wants his money back for the $140 ticket.

“It’s unfair. All I’m asking for is a refund,” he said.

Music Industry expert Eric Alper told CTV News Toronto that the promoter would have to issue refunds if a headliner cancelled a show, but in the case of an opening act, they would only need to find a comparable band to fill the spot.

“Sometimes, for whatever reason, one of the bands can't show up and attend and has to cancel and it's a promoters worst nightmare," Alper explained. “The show’s still going on, the show is still happening, and in their eyes, they are putting on something of [equal] value as well."

According to Ticketmaster’s website, opening acts are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. No refund will be owed if an opening act or festival performer is changed or cancelled.

However, after CTV Toronto reached out to Ticketmaster on Leger’s behalf, he was given a full refund.

“It’s such a relief. As someone on a fixed income I can use the money and really just wanted to see Heart and not the other bands performing,” Leger said.

When buying tickets for a concert or any event it's a good idea to check the refund policy as many will differ. Promoters in different cities and venues may have their own rules for when a refund should apply.