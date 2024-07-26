TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect in fatal April shooting arrested

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Toronto's Weston area on April 14. Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Toronto's Weston area on April 14.
Share

A suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in the Weston area earlier this year has been arrested.

The arrest comes about three months after gunfire rang out in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street April 14.

Police responded shortly before 5 p.m. and found 32-year-old Abdi Duale of Toronto suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the area.

In a news release Friday, police said 32-year-old Omar Mohamed of Edmonton, Alberta was arrested on July 25. He is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Mohamed was scheduled to make a court appearance in Toronto Friday morning.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the case to contact investigators.

Mohamud Abdi Duale, 32, of Toronto, is the city’s 21st murder victim of the year.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News