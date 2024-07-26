TORONTO
Toronto

Judge dismisses court challenge to stop Ontario Place redevelopment

Ontario Place is pictured in this aerial image Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Ontario Place is pictured in this aerial image Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
Share

It appears construction at Ontario Place can now continue following a decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to uphold the Rebuilding Ontario Place Act.

In the decision, released Friday, Justice Lisa Brownstone dismissed a legal challenge by Ontario Place Protectors, who were trying to stop the province's redevelopment by arguing that the provincial act was unconstitutional.

The act gives the government special powers to expedite the redevelopment of the site, including an exemption from the Environmental Assessment Act.

Ontario Place Protectors were granted a one-day hearing on July 19 and the province previously agreed to pause some work at the site pending the court’s decision on the matter.

The province has not yet publicly commented on the decision.

In a statement released Friday, Ontario Place Protectors said that while the decision "acknowledges that government action can go too far," in this particular circumstance, it is not the case.

“The difficulty many people will likely have with this ruling is that the government could not possibly have gone further than eliminating all remedies under all Ontario statutes”, Eric Gillespie, legal counsel Ontario Place Protectors, said in a written statement.

With files from Chris Fox  

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News