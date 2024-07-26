TORONTO
    • Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in Toronto earlier this month.

    According to Toronto police, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. on July 11, near Taylor Creek Park and Lumsden Avenue in East York.

    It was reported that a suspect approached a child and their caregiver, and attempted to grab the child. Police say the caregiver pulled the minor away and the suspect left the area.

    No injuries were reported.

    On Friday, police released an image of the suspect, who they described as a man between 20 and 30 years old. Investigators say he’s about five-foot-ten with facial acne. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black track pants, and blue headphones, the release states.

    Police have asked anyone with information to call 416-808-5500, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.

