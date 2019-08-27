A Scarborough senior got an expensive lesson when she accepted a free sample for cream and ended up buying more then $10,000 worth of beauty products.

Frances Green said she was shopping at Scarborough Town Centre in April when she was approached by someone who offered her the free sample of face cream.

“They call you in to give you a sample and she said is there anything you are concerned about? I said ‘yes, I'm concerned about dark spots and a few wrinkles,’" Green told CTV News Toronto.

Green said she stayed at the store for almost two hours speaking with staff about their products. Before she left she agreed to buy a skin rejuvenation device and various beauty care products.

“I kept saying to him all I can afford is $1,000, but now it's almost $4,000 that they have taken from me.”



Green purchased $10,000 worth of beauty products. (CTV News Toronto)

That day, Green made three payments totaling just over $3,700. She also signed a contract with Orogold Cosmetics to pay $202 a month for the next three years.

Green said despite using the products, she feels there has not been a change in her appearance.

“It's been almost two months now and there is no improvement and I’m doing exactly what they said I should be doing.”

Office manager for Orogold Cosmetics, Sarah Hayne, told CTV News Toronto they have agreed to review Green's purchases.

"The total of her purchase combining both receipts amounts to $10,218. We have a final sale policy which is stated by signage in store,” Hayne said.

Green said she had no idea she was agreeing to purchase cosmetics costing more than $10,000. Orogold Cosmetics said it was unaware Green was unhappy with her purchases until being contacted by CTV News Toronto.

"She at no point inquired on a refund which is why we at no point offered her one. With that being said, we are willing to honour her a full refund due to the nature of her concerns, as long as all items have remained sealed and/or closed,” Hayne said.

Green said she is relieved she will get some money back and says she'll be more careful signing contracts in the future.

In Ontario, stores don't have to allow for refunds or exchanges which is why when you buy something you should always ask what the return policy is and don't sign any contract without understanding all the terms and conditions.