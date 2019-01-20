

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





School buses at all publicly funded schools in Durham Region will not be running Monday amid a bout of extreme cold weather.

“DSTS has cancelled all transportation for today due to inclement weather,” Durham Student Transportation Services said in a tweet Sunday night.

The move means that all routes are cancelled Monday for Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board schools.

However schools at both boards will remain open.

Environment Canada is forecasting weather that will feel as cold as minus 40 with the wind chill across much of the GTA Monday morning.