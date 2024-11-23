Toronto police search for suspect who allegedly placed 'incendiary device' in Tesla
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly placed an "incendiary device" inside of a parked Tesla in Scarborough last month.
In a release issued on Saturday, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road, near Woodside Square, on Sept. 29.
Officers said the complainant parked their white Tesla Model Y in a plaza parking lot.
The suspect drove in a red Volkswagen SUV and parked on a nearby street, police said, before walking toward the Tesla.
Police allege the suspect placed the device through an open window of the Tesla before returning to their Volkswagen and driving away.
Officers describe the suspect as six-feet tall with a heavy build, who wore a black hooded shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
