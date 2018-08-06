

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Scarborough family has been reunited with their pup after he decided to hop on the GO Train and take a trip downtown.

In a post on Facebook, Kia Andersen said her family dog Marley escaped from their home after a long walk and decided to run to the Rouge Hill GO Station.

When he got the station, he walked onto a westbound train on the Lakeshore East Line, which was headed downtown.

Andersen said eventually her family got a call from the conductor on the train, who informed them that their dog had somehow managed to get onto the train and was on the way to Union Station.

GO Transit employees later returned Marley to his owners.

In the social media post, Andersen thanked staff for looking after Marley and getting him back to the family safely.

"Thankfully his cute face made him tons of friends on the train and at Union," she wrote.

In an email sent to CP24 on Monday, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said it appears Marley misunderstood GO Transit’s new policy that allows leashed dogs on board trains.

“You’re supposed to have your human with you!! We didn’t charge him for not having his Presto card either,” Aikins wrote.

Aikins added that it is “a first for our lost and found!”