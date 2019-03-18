The ongoing fight between ousted MPP Randy Hillier and the Progressive Conservative party took a turn on Monday, with new allegations from Hillier that the Premier has engaged in “unregistered lobbying.”

Hillier’s accusations are included in a letter to constituents that was sent three days after he was permanently expelled from the party by Premier Doug Ford.

The Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP claims that days after taking office, Dean French, the Premier’s chief of staff, told him that he was “wanted out of caucus.”

Hillier said backroom operatives then began an “underhanded and relentless campaign” to have him kicked out of caucus for good.

Hillier believes he was ejected for a number of reasons, including refusing to breach his oath of office, for putting constituents ahead of party, and for unregistered lobbying.

“For raising concerns of possible illegal and unregistered lobbying by close friends and advisors employed by Premier Ford,” the letter reads.

Hillier did not provide any evidence to support his allegations and has not responded to calls and messages from CTV News Toronto.

In response, the Premier’s Office quickly called the allegations “absurd and categorically false.”

“Everything Randy Hillier outlined in his letter is an outright lie,” the Premier’s Office spokesperson Simon Jefferies wrote in a statement.

Lobbyists are required by law to register with the integrity commissioner and list the company they represent, which ministries they wish to engage with and the topics of discussion.

The Lobbyists Registration Act gives the integrity commissioner powers to investigate and ban lobbyists for two years, if the act is deemed to have been violated.

While opposition parties want the commissioner to investigate, the NDP also wants to call in the Ontario Provincial Police to look into whether any laws were broken by the Premier’s Office.

“We know in this house the word illegal is not used very often, and when you hear those words, red flags should be raised immediately,” said NDP MPP Taras Natyshak.

Hillier also claims he was given an ultimatum by the party if he wanted to be allowed back into caucus.

“Even when the government is in violation of the law or engaged in unlawful activity, I must accept these decisions as a team member and neither dissent in caucus nor speak publicly of these illegal/unlawful actions,” Hillier’s statement reads.

The now-independent MPP called the demands “outrageous” and said his refusal to accept them led to his permanent ban from caucus.