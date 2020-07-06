TORONTO -- There were some tense moments outside Mayor John Tory’s condo building Monday night as a group protesting evictions clashed with Toronto Police.

Calling for a halt to evictions in the city, the group marched on Mayor Tory‘s Yorkville condo building near Bloor Street and Bedford Road, and staged a loud demonstration.

Video of the protest posted on Twitter appears to show one woman attempting to climb up a structure outside the building. In the video, police pull her down and people can be heard shouting and screaming.

According to reports from the scene, some of the protesters tried to force their way into the building.

One protester told CP24 that the group was trying to hand-deliver a letter to Mayor John Tory’s home.

No injuries have been reported from the protest and Toronto Police said that no arrests were made.

DEMONSTRATION:

Avenue Rd & Bloor St W

- demonstrators have taken over the intersection

- everyone has the lawful right to peacefully protest and officers will be in the area for the safety of everyone

- expect delays in the area

- consider alternate routes#GO1248972

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 6, 2020

Toronto Police denied social media reports saying that teargas was used to disperse the protesters.

There is a heavy police presence in the area because of the protest.

Earlier, protesters shut down the intersection of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.

At around 7:30 p.m., police said the crowd was dispersing, possibly to join a larger protest taking place at Dovercourt Park.

While residential evictions have largely been halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants advocates have voiced concern over Bill 184, a new provincial bill that they say would weaken tenants’ rights after the pandemic and make it easier to evict them.