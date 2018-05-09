Privacy commissioner looking into potential privacy breaches by Peel, Toronto police
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 5:59PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario's privacy commissioner is looking into two potential privacy breaches involving police.
Information and Privacy Commissioner Brian Beamish says in a statement that the incidents under investigation involve the Peel regional and Toronto police forces.
Beamish says the first is an alleged unauthorized disclosure of police documents by a member of the Peel Regional Police.
The other involves the apparent unauthorized release of a closed-circuit TV image by a member of the Toronto Police Service.
Beamish says investigations have been launched into both apparent incidents of unauthorized use and disclosure of personal information.
The commissioner provided no other details.