

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A number of buildings on Queen Street West have been evacuated after a worker struck a gas line in the area, resulting in a significant leak.

Police say that they were dispatched to the Queen Street West and Portland Street area at around 9 a.m. after a paid duty officer reported the leak.

Police say that an evacuation order has been issued for all buildings between 486 and 504 Queen Street West and 561 and 577 Queen Street West.

Crews have also shut down Queen Street West in both directions between Denison Avenue and Portland Street.

Crews from Enbridge are on their way to the scene.