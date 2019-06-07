

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance images of suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and a shooting in Brampton last month.

According to a news release issued by police on Friday, a man entered a business on Braydon Boulevard, near Airport Road, around 11:30 a.m. on May 8.

The man, police said, fired several rounds from a gun into the ceiling of the business and then fired the gun again outside the store. He then fled the scene.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and had a scarf across his face and gloves on his hands.

Investigators said that shortly after the incident, several suspects drove a stolen tow truck through the front doors of a jewelry store near Torbram Road and North Park Drive. A second group of suspects exited a stolen white Dodge Durango, police said.

Some of the suspects entered the store while armed and fled with a quantity of jewelry.

Police said they recovered both the stolen tow truck and Dodge Durango.

Investigators are searching for five male in connection with the incident.

The first suspect has been described as having a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a red Adidas jacket, grey and red Adidas pants, black gloves, and a black bandana. He was carrying a black handgun, police said.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Sixers” on front, black pants, grey gloves while the third suspect was described as wearing all black clothing, light coloured gloves, and black shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as having a light complexion and was also last seen wearing all black clothing, light coloured gloves and black shoes.

The final suspect has only been described as white, standing at about five-foot-seven.

Police said that some of the suspects were wearing “black material” covering their faces.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.