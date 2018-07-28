

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen in East York four days ago.

Toronto police say 15-year-old Sydney Lakhani was last seen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the area of Cosburn and Coxwell avenues.

“She went out for a walk with the dog and we have not seen her since,” her mother Nishad told CP24.

She is described as five-feet-three inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has dyed purple hair usually worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a black skirt, white t-shirt and large hoop earrings. She may also be carrying a black and pink backpack.

“She can be anywhere across the GTA, and we request the support of the community,” Nishad Lakhani said.

“Our heart aches for you Sydney, wherever you are, whoever has her, please bring her home,” her father Shams Lakhani said.

Police tell CP24 there is no command post set up for the search at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5400 or 416-808-5500.