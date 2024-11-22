TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man charged for allegedly following and sexually assaulting minor in women’s bathroom at Niagara Falls resort

    Niagara Regional Police Service. (Source: Twitter) Niagara Regional Police Service. (Source: Twitter)
    Share

    A 38-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor inside of a women’s bathroom at a Niagara Falls resort on Thursday.

    Niagara Regional Police said they received a call for a sexual assault at the Americana Resort on Lundy’s Lane at around 8:30 p.m.

    Investigators arrived and learned that a man allegedly entered the women’s bathroom and sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16.

    Officers located a suspect nearby and arrested him. In a news release on Friday, police said they charged Adam Carroll of Niagara Falls with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

    “The Americana Resort had protocols in place that were followed which assisted in the investigation, and are working cooperatively with detectives,” police said.

    Investigators are asking witnesses who may have been in the area when the incident occurred to call them at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009468.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News