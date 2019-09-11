Police officer injured in two-vehicle downtown crash
A police cruiser sustained damage in a two-vehicle crash near King Street and Charlotte Street downtown. (Supplied)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:17AM EDT
A police officer has suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser downtown.
Police said the officer suffered minor injuries in the crash at King Street and Charlotte Street about 8.30 a.m.
The driver of the other vehicle also sustained minor injuries, police said.
King Street has been closed while police investigate.