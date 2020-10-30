TORONTO -- Police seized more than $400,000 worth of anabolic steroids, a Mercedes-Benz and $30,000 in cash as they dismantled a drug trafficking ring operating north of Toronto.

On Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, officers with York Regional Police executed search warrants at two addresses in Richmond Hill, Ont. and another in Vaughan, Ont.

“As a result, a large quantity of anabolic steroids, other performance enhancing drugs and controlled substances was seized, with an estimated street value in excess of $400,000,” investigators said in a news release issued on Friday.

Police also said a Mercedes-Benz sedan and $30,000 in cash were seized at the time “as proceeds of crime.”

Images of the items seized were released by investigators on Friday.

Two men and a woman are now facing a combined 11 charges in connection with the investigation. They have been identified by police as 28-year-old Madyar Pahlevan, 22-year-old Barsam Ghaylaee and 40-year-old Angie Caravaggio.