

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are warning of a phone scam targeting seniors after an elderly couple was defrauded by a woman posing as a cop.

Police said that around 1:30 p.m., an unknown woman phoned an elderly couple from Poland, who now lived in Roncesvalles, and identified herself as a police officer.

The woman, police said, spoke to the elderly couple in Polish.

According to investigators, the couple was told that the police needed assistance “in capturing violent criminals about to engage in a criminal act.” They were instructed to leave their money and jewelry in a bag outside of their home, police said.

The couple later found that their bag of valuables had been stolen.

No suspect was seen, police said.

“The Toronto Police Service wish to remind the public that police officers would never telephone anyone and direct them to part with their valuables to assist in an investigation or for any other purported reason,” investigators said in a news release issued Sunday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1104 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.