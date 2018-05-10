

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a downtown Starbucks earlier this month.

Speaking to CP24 Thursday, Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long confirmed that the camera was discovered at a Starbucks located at 4 King Street West, near Yonge Street, on the evening of May 2.

Long said police attended the location the following day and were told by staff that the camera was found on the wall, under a sink, facing the toilet.

It was concealed, Long said, behind was appeared to be an electrical outlet.

Long did not say how long the camera may have been hidden in the washroom.

Police have also not said if they have identified any suspects but confirmed that no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.