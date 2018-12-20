

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The man shot dead on a busy stretch of King Street in downtown Toronto has been identified as 34-year-old Edwin “Chris” Humberto Velasquez.

Bullets were fired shortly after midnight on Wednesday in the King Street and Spadina Avenue area.

Velasquez was reportedly shot in the neck and a female, who has not been identified, was hit in the leg.

Both were rushed to hospital but Velasquez did not survive.

Later that morning, evidence of gunfire was visible in the area while police conducted their investigation, including several bullet holes in the windows of a nearby café.

By the afternoon, police released surveillance camera images of a vehicle they believe the gunman used to flee the scene.

Police said the blue Mazda drove westbound on King Street West after the shooting.

It was fitted with the licence plate ATVP 407, but police say the plate is registered with a different vehicle.

Little else is known about the suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made.

Velasquez’s murder marks the city’s 95th homicide of the year.