

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A pilot escaped uninjured after a small plane crashed while attempting to land on a runway at Billy Bishop Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the airport, the incident, which took place at around 3 p.m., involved a small-engine aircraft with only a pilot aboard.

The spokesperson said the plane’s nose gear collapsed while the pilot was trying to land on a runway, causing a crash-landing.

Toronto police, who were also called to the scene, reported that the pilot made it out of the aircraft without injuries and was seen walking around. Paramedics did not transport the pilot to hospital.

“Billy Bishop Airport fire responded as a precaution but there was no fire and no injuries,” spokesperson Jen Brailsford said. “Billy Bishop Airport crews are currently in the process of removing the aircraft from the runway and cleaning up debris.”

The main runway at the airport has been closed to allow for an investigation but Brailsford said they don’t expect the closure to cause “any prolonged delays” to commercial flights.